Short Interest in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Rises By 8.3%

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 614,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,064,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aircastle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,498,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aircastle by 1,047.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 695,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aircastle by 11.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 715,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. 15,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Aircastle’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

