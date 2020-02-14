Short Interest in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expands By 8.0%

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,710,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 32,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days. Currently, 44.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ANGI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 121.73 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $39,433.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,159.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,950 shares of company stock valued at $291,731 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

