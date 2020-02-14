Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Drops By 14.0%

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,023.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

ARCT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,967. The stock has a market cap of $206.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

