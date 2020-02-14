Short Interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Declines By 13.2%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:APAM opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 193.28% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $45,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.