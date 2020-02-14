Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expands By 20.0%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 574,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 216.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 57.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
