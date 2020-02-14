Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Decreases By 12.1%

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 11,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,640.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 18,665 shares of company stock valued at $72,669.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

