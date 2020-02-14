Short Interest in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Grows By 12.9%

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4,698.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 74,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 641.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 77,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.