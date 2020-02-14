Short Interest in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Grows By 12.9%

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4,698.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 74,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 641.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 77,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELFB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,665. The company has a market cap of $212.52 million, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $27.77.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.