Short Interest in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Rises By 8.4%

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 13,910,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 177,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,287. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $239,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $952,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,745.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,695,000 after buying an additional 750,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 1,259,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,824,000 after buying an additional 665,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after buying an additional 1,229,962 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

