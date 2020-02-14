Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Declines By 13.2%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,200 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

BKNG traded up $31.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,990.96. 531,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,996.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,965.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

