Short Interest in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Declines By 19.6%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 142,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $478,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

