Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Rises By 22.1%

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $6.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.21. 456,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.84. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

