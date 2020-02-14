Short Interest in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Rises By 24.5%

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 678,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $52.43. 583,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,476. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after acquiring an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

