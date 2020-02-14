Short Interest in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Decreases By 56.9%

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Federal during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Federal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Federal by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Central Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of CFBK remained flat at $$14.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.57. Central Federal has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

