Short Interest in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Increases By 10.0%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TV remained flat at $$11.14 on Friday. 470,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

