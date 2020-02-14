Short Interest in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expands By 18.8%

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,808,000. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $33,032,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $21,616,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 785,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $17,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

