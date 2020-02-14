Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Rises By 19.8%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,798,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,691. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

