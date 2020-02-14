Short Interest in Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Declines By 78.5%

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the January 15th total of 139,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:LITB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,167. Lightinthebox has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.60.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Lightinthebox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

