Short Interest in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Rises By 24.3%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II acquired 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,509.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 584,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,109.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Luminex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $24.03 on Friday. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

