Short Interest in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Decreases By 28.0%

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 410,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 57.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ MFNC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.68. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $169.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

