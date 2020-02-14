Short Interest in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Declines By 12.2%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Scotiabank raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. AltaCorp Capital raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,207. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

