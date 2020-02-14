Short Interest in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Decreases By 61.7%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the January 15th total of 211,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 865,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OpGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OpGen stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 196,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,950. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. OpGen has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

