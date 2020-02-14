Short Interest in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Drops By 30.0%

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PMBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 182,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

