Short Interest in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Drops By 23.3%

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 87,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ PUB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $103,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,459. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $8,113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,840 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

