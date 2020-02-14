Short Interest in PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Decreases By 20.3%

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,310. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Get PlusTherapeuticsInc . alerts:

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.85) by $5.82. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 1,037.22% and a negative net margin of 203.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PlusTherapeuticsInc . during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PlusTherapeuticsInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PlusTherapeuticsInc . by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlusTherapeuticsInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.