Short Interest in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Decreases By 18.7%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 127,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 158,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,129. The company has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

