Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Increases By 21.2%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schweitzer-Mauduit International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

