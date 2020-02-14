Short Interest in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Increases By 9.0%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.52.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $2,097,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,550 shares of company stock worth $9,594,383. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,628 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,444,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 408,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,623,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

