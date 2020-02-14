Short Interest in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Grows By 9.2%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SXT stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,233. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $75.21.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.