Short Interest in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Drops By 13.0%

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 243,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 782,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StarTek stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 16,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. StarTek has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

