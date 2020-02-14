Short Interest in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Declines By 17.9%

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,408 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $332,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,508. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

NYSE SNX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,577. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.64. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

