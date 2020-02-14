Short Interest in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Decreases By 19.0%

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 11,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,226,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,609,000 after buying an additional 98,187 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 252,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,126,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. 1,852,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

