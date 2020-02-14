Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Rises By 14.2%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,941. Tantech has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

