Short Interest in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Decreases By 27.3%

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,788. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

