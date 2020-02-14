Short Interest in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Declines By 12.9%

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 627,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Tenable stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 3,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,798. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. Tenable has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 36,363 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,436.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,895,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after buying an additional 1,570,435 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 681,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 279,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 202,633 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.