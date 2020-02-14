Short Interest in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Declines By 9.1%

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Sol Khazani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have commented on PRTS shares. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

