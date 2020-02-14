Short Interest in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Rises By 11.2%

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Uniqure stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 187,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,147. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.12. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53.

Get Uniqure alerts:

In other Uniqure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $129,335.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,245 shares in the company, valued at $197,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $736,103.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,847.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,178 shares of company stock worth $7,996,740. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uniqure by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uniqure by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Uniqure by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniqure by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.