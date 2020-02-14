Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Decreases By 25.8%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,059. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.43.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 32.66%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

