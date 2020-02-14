Short Interest in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Decreases By 11.7%

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 615,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 379.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 18,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

