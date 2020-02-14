Short Interest in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Increases By 15.1%

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 936,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,691 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,090,000 after purchasing an additional 636,499 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,758,000 after purchasing an additional 436,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 403,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 339,046 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

