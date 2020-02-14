Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Posts Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Shutterstock updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.42-1.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

