Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.33

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 257944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

SBGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 4,913,932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,234,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the third quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

