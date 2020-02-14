Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.33

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 257944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
SBGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.30.
Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.