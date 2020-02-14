Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.84, 5,981,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,124,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sibanye Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

