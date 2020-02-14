Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.84, 5,981,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,124,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sibanye Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
