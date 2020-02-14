Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €127.69 ($148.47).

Shares of SIE stock traded down €2.42 ($2.81) on Wednesday, hitting €107.16 ($124.60). 2,634,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of €115.03 and a 200 day moving average of €105.61. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

