Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €145.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.69 ($148.47).

Get Siemens alerts:

Siemens stock opened at €107.16 ($124.60) on Monday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.65.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.