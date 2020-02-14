Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 42,300 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HEXO were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 56.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in HEXO by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the third quarter worth about $3,213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HEXO by 90.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000.

HEXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on HEXO from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight Capital lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

NASDAQ HEXO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 695,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. HEXO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

