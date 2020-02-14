Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 12,165 Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resource America Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,461 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 90,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter worth $2,859,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPY shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,190. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

