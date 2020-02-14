Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,279.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 319,340 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

