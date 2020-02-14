Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,346,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.60. 278,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

