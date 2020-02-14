Sigma Planning Corp Invests $214,000 in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 38.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,247. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

