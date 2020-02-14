Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $11,648,920. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

